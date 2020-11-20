Malachi Owens
Malachi Nemon Owens, infant son of Megan Owens of Fort Smith and Daniel Jackson of Little Rock, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 18, 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Hyde of Fort Smith; his maternal grandfather, Vinson Owens of Fort Smith; his paternal grandmother, Eleasha Brown of Little Rock; his maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Hyde of Fort Smith; and three aunts, Victoria, Lauren and Elizabeth Owens, all of Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
