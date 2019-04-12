Home

Manuel Daugherty Obituary
Manuel Richard Daugherty, 63, of Marble City, Okla., died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Marble City.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Peters Cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Sandra Taylor of Vian; three daughters, Takie Buzzard of Tulsa and Lessa Daugherty and Alicia Morris, both of Sallisaw; a son, Manuel Daugherty II of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Heather Taylor of Vian; a stepson, Londell Taylor of Vian; a sister, Lillie Sumpter of Peoria, Ill.; a brother, Bob Stevenson of Hobbs, N.M.; and 12 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019
