Manuel Martinez
Manuel L. Martinez, 48, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was self-employed. Manuel was a selfless man who loved his boys and family above anything else in this world. He was a self-taught man who could build or fix anything you threw at him. He never hesitated to lend a hand, a tool, advice or the shirt off his back to a friend or family in need. He always tried to be a better person and a better father every day. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Emily "Kitty" (Pullen) Sexton; and his father, Walter Graham.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Pipkins) Martinez of the home; three sons, Preston and Peyton Martinez, both of Fort Smith, and Ronald Adkins of Greenwood; two sisters, Christy McLinn of Rudy and Jennifer Keith of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Charles Filakouridis and wife April of Bryant and Tony Inman of Muldrow; a granddaughter, Layla Elizabeth Adkins of Greenwood; his stepmother, Jan Graham of Holdenville, Okla.; a stepsister, Stephanie Feliciano of Holdenville; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Hickey and Sharon Sims; and two brothers-in-law, Ronny Alexander and John McLinn.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John McLinn, Billy Benson, Charles Filakouridis, Preston Martinez, Mike Mitchell, Chris Nolan, Peyton Martinez and Justin Keith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

