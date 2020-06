Manuel MartinezManuel L. Martinez, 48, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was self-employed. Manuel was a selfless man who loved his boys and family above anything else in this world. He was a self-taught man who could build or fix anything you threw at him. He never hesitated to lend a hand, a tool, advice or the shirt off his back to a friend or family in need. He always tried to be a better person and a better father every day. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.He was preceded in death by his Mother, Emily "Kitty" (Pullen) Sexton; and his father, Walter Graham.He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Pipkins) Martinez of the home; three sons, Preston and Peyton Martinez, both of Fort Smith, and Ronald Adkins of Greenwood; two sisters, Christy McLinn of Rudy and Jennifer Keith of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Charles Filakouridis and wife April of Bryant and Tony Inman of Muldrow; a granddaughter, Layla Elizabeth Adkins of Greenwood; his stepmother, Jan Graham of Holdenville, Okla.; a stepsister, Stephanie Feliciano of Holdenville; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Hickey and Sharon Sims; and two brothers-in-law, Ronny Alexander and John McLinn.Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be John McLinn, Billy Benson, Charles Filakouridis, Preston Martinez, Mike Mitchell, Chris Nolan, Peyton Martinez and Justin Keith.Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com