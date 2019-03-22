Home

Marcella Evans Gemmell, 77, of Muldrow died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Muldrow.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; two sons, Brad and Jeff Jewett, both of Middleburg, Fla.; two brothers, John Evans of Crossville, Tenn., and Ronald Evans of Raleigh, N.C.; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2019
