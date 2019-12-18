Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
East Side Free Will Baptist Church
Marcella Gibson Obituary
Marcella Gibson
Marcella (Mason) Gibson, 83, of Muldrow was born June 21, 1936, in the Maple community, Okla., to Annie (Brewster) Mason and Leonard James Mason. She passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in Muldrow. She married Paul Rogers Gibson on June 4, 1966, in Roland. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 1987. Marcella was a retired educator. She began her teaching career in Arkansas and Oklahoma and was a highly-revered English teacher at Muldrow Public Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church in Muldrow, where she served for years as the church treasurer. She was also the treasurer for the local Retired Teachers Association. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, "Motney" and the "Queen" of her family.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Gibson; her parents; and two brothers, John Frank Mason and Jerry Mason.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Gibson of Muldrow and Jolene Gibson of Muldrow; four grandchildren, Lily Gibson, Olivia Gibson and Diamond Cantrell, all of Muldrow, and Samantha McGee of Gore; three great-grandchildren, Kensington Cantrell, Collins Cantrell and Allie Jo McGee; a daughter-in-law, Renea Gibson of Muldrow; a brother, Bobby Mason and Donna of Muldrow; a special niece that she loved as her own daughter, Janelle Tyler of Muldrow and her daughter Devin Davis; numerous other nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at East Side Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019
