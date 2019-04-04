|
|
Marcella Holloway
Marcella Melton Holloway, age 88, of Altus passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Altus on Nov. 17, 1930, to the late Edward and Clara (Soerries) Sax. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus, where she served on the Christian Mother's Society and Lawrence Hall Committee for many years. She retired in 2000 from Child Development Inc. after 35 years as the director of the Ozark Child Development Center. Upon her retirement, the center was renamed the Melton Child Development Center, in her honor for her years of dedication and hard work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, the father of her four children and her husband of 46 years, J.W. Melton; a sister, Bernice Sax of Altus; and two brothers, Alvin and Louis Sax of Shawnee, Kan.
Survivors include her husband of six years, Charles W. Holloway; two sons, Randal (Larhonda) Melton of Ozark and Edward (Stephanie) Melton of Altus; two daughters, Michelle (Jacky) Nunnelee and Luann (Marcus) Berry, all of Altus; five granddaughters, Averee (Brian) Green of Couer d'Aalene, Idaho, Whitney (Ryan) Battles of Ozark, Lauren (Russell) Sturdivant of Dardanelle and Olivia Melton and Elizabeth Berry of Altus; eight great-grandchildren, Tylee and Brekken Peterson, Maddox Green of Couer d'Alene, Ryleigh, Rowan and Reese Battles of Ozark and Cooper and Parker Sturdivant of Dardanelle.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus, with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, of St. Benedicts Parish in Subiaco and Father Pius Iwu of St. Mary's Parish officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Leding, Jerry Leding, Herb Holloway, Joseph Post and her nephews, Phil Hicks and Dennis Wiederkehr.
Honorary pallbearers are Lonnie Turner, Joe Powell, Vernon McDaniel, Merle A. Del Soto Jr. and nephews, Dale Sax and Duane Sax.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019