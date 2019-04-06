|
Marcus Black
Marcus Gary Black, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired construction worker, a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion with military honors, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his special friend and companion, Angie Weldon of Fort Smith; two sisters, Paula Milam of Talco, Texas, and Willie Mae Hobson of Mount Pleasant, Texas; one brother, Jerry Black of Cookville, Texas; two daughters, Cathy and Ashley Black; and one son, Marcus Black.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019