Marcus Riddle
Marcus B. Riddle, 45, of Muldrow died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by three sons, Brandon and Hunter Riddle and Devin Woods, all of Roland; his mother, Edna of the home; two sisters, Kay McPhail of Arkoma and Verba Hall of Sallisaw; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 14, 2019
