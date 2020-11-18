Margaret Branson
Margaret "Chick" Ann Branson, a resident of Gillette, Wyo., passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 69, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1951, in Okmulgee, Okla., to Wayne Elmer Burd and Dorothy B. (Duke) Burd.
Margaret married James Branson on Nov. 23, 1977, and in 1980 they moved to Gillette. She worked in the coal industry as the head of logistics for Cloud Park/Kennecott Energy; she retired in 2017 after 35 years in the coal industry.
Chick enjoyed barrel racing and being outdoors with her horses. She also loved fishing, especially with Jim and her family in Canada and Alaska. She was a master quilter, a member of the Wyoming Quilters Guild and an Eleanor Burns quilting instructor.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim; two brothers, Larry Wayne Burd of Wichita, Kan., and Dr. Ray E. Burd and wife Jan of Lavaca; a sister-in-law, Carol Lee and husband Merlin of Claremore, Okla; three nieces, Jennifer Johnson of Birmingham, Ala., Casey Ann Burd of Springdale and Dr. Lindsey Erby and husband James of Fayetteville; and her favorite nephew, Kelsey Wayne Burd and wife Caroline of Fayetteville. In addition, Margaret was thrilled to be Great-Aunt Chick to seven great-nieces and -nephews, Katherine Stewart, Ryan Johnson, Maddie Kay Johnson, Isaac Houston, Ned Burd, Nash Erby and her namesake, Margaret Burd.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m Saturday, Nov. 21, at Okmulgee Cemetery, under the direction of McClendon-Winters Funeral Home in Okmulgee.
Viewing will be 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Her tribute video may be viewed at www.mcclendon-winters.com
. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on her page as well.