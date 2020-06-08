Margaret Briggs

Margaret Inez Briggs, 80, of Heavener died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Poteau.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe with burial at Nolia Cemetery in Nashoba, Okla., under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton; two daughters, Kendal Canada and Marketa Carter; a sister, Elizabeth Wold; two brothers, Merle and Don Ballard; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store