Margaret Briggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Briggs
Margaret Inez Briggs, 80, of Heavener died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe with burial at Nolia Cemetery in Nashoba, Okla., under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton; two daughters, Kendal Canada and Marketa Carter; a sister, Elizabeth Wold; two brothers, Merle and Don Ballard; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved