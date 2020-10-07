Margaret Carlson
Margaret A. Carlson, 89, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Star Township, Mich., to Amburn J. Sumerix and Myrtle (Jordon) Sumerix.
She was a former employee of St. Edward Hospital and a member of First Church of the Nazarene. Margaret loved her church and music, was a great cook and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Carlson; two sons, Chester Jr. and Eugene Carlson; and a daughter, Linda Christee.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandy Watkins of Roland and Cheryl Hixson of Fort Smith; two sons, David Carlson of Waxahachie, Texas, and Roger Carlson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Gary and Ted Sumerix, both of Muskegon, Mich.; 17 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brakina Watkins, Michelle Bolenbaugh, Doug and Chet Carlson, Trever Hixon and Mitchell Hixon.
Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Carlson, Heath Hixson, Brandon Watkins and Emily and Blake Carlson.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.