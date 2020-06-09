Margaret Cross
Margaret Cross
Margaret Cross, 73, passed away June 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Pagosa Springs, Colo., to Curtis Carl Clark and Venise Donna (Carter) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart James Cross Sr.
She is survived by eight children, eight brothers and sisters, 27 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Bayfield, Colo., under the direction of Hood Mortuary in Durango, Colo.
Online tributes may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
