Margaret Dworak
Margaret "Midge" Dworak, age 90, of Fort Smith passed to her heavenly reward on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 3, 1928, in Marceline, Mo., to the late James and Juanita Liles. Midge never felt limited by her age. She had an adventurous spirit, such as hot air ballooning over the Arizona desert and whitewater rafting down the Colorado River when she was in her 80s. She also had a servant's heart, volunteering for many organizations including the Red Cross. Midge was an active member of Seventh-day Adventist Church, volunteering for prison ministry, language school and Central America missions. To continue her legacy of giving, she donated her body to the Arkansas College of Health Education.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Dworak; one sister, Judy Adkins; three brothers, Gene, Jimmy and Larry Liles; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Beldin.
She is survived by one son, Barry Beldin of Greenville, S.C.; two daughters, Sandi Presson and son-in-law Larry, of Fort Smith and K.J. Spring and daughter-in-law, Toni Murdock of Oracle, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Martha Liles; and brother-in-law, Hank Adkins.
A reception for family and friends will be at noon Friday, April 12, 2019, with a family-held memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at Alma Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Adventist Frontier Missions — Yannis and Lina Martinson-Project Greece, who Midge followed closely in support of their work, online at www.afmonline.org or call (800) 937-4236.
Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019