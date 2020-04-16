|
|
Margaret Harris
Margaret Sue Harris, 81, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Barling. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Van Buren to the late Robert and Kathleen Lovegrove. She was a retail manager.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Van Harris of the home; a daughter, Melody Harris of Van Buren; a son, Robert Harris of Van Buren; a sister, Sandra Goodman of Florence, Ala.; a brother, Tom Lovegrove and wife Lynda of Tulsa; a granddaughter, Hope Sue Harris; and special family, Roya Meeks of Fort Smith and Rod Mentink of Monroe, Wash.
Services will be private. She will be buried at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020