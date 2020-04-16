Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Harris Obituary
Margaret Harris
Margaret Sue Harris, 81, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Barling. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Van Buren to the late Robert and Kathleen Lovegrove. She was a retail manager.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Van Harris of the home; a daughter, Melody Harris of Van Buren; a son, Robert Harris of Van Buren; a sister, Sandra Goodman of Florence, Ala.; a brother, Tom Lovegrove and wife Lynda of Tulsa; a granddaughter, Hope Sue Harris; and special family, Roya Meeks of Fort Smith and Rod Mentink of Monroe, Wash.
Services will be private. She will be buried at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -