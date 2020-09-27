Margaret Johnston
Margaret M. Johnston, 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in a local nursing home.
She was a retired music teacher from Revere, Ohio school district and a member of First Presbyterian Church-Van Buren. She had obtained her Bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster. She also received a Masters degree in Music Education from the University of Akron.
She was a member of Fort Smith Scottish Club, Crawford County Volunteers for Literacy, Altrusa International Crawford County and FSAGO-Organist Choir Directors Organization. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Johnston.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. today, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
She is survived by sons, Paul S. Johnston and wife Vickie, of Mountainburg, and Mark R. Johnston of Chicago; two granddaughters, Devon Johnston, of Mountainburg, and Eryn Rose, of Siloam Springs; and two grandsons, Charles and Henry Johnston, both of Chicago.
