Margaret Johnston

Margaret JohnstonMargaret M. Johnston, 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in a local nursing home.She was a retired music teacher from Revere, Ohio school district and a member of First Presbyterian Church-Van Buren. She had obtained her Bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster. She also received a Masters degree in Music Education from the University of Akron.She was a member of Fort Smith Scottish Club, Crawford County Volunteers for Literacy, Altrusa International Crawford County and FSAGO-Organist Choir Directors Organization. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Johnston.A memorial service will be 10 a.m. today, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.She is survived by sons, Paul S. Johnston and wife Vickie, of Mountainburg, and Mark R. Johnston of Chicago; two granddaughters, Devon Johnston, of Mountainburg, and Eryn Rose, of Siloam Springs; and two grandsons, Charles and Henry Johnston, both of Chicago.Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com