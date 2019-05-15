Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Sallisaw, AR
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Akins Cemetery
Sallisaw, AR
1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Margaret Kenyon Obituary
Margaret Kenyon
Margaret Lattimore-Kenyon, 83, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Pam Hiser of Yukon, Okla., and Patti Branham of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019
