Margaret Kenyon
Margaret Lattimore-Kenyon, 83, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Pam Hiser of Yukon, Okla., and Patti Branham of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019
