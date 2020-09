Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Lee

Margaret Lee, 92, of Muldrow died Sept. 14, 2020.

Graveside service was held Tuesday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by three daughters, Kay Reynolds, Melinda Vaughan and Jeana Cates; a sister, Mildred Johnson; two brothers, Bobby and Phillip Owens; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



