Margaret Mitchael
Margaret Elizabeth Mitchael, 76, of Fort Smith passed away March 31, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Hartman to the late Virgil and Etta (Adkins) Hardgrave. She was an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church, active in her Sunday school class and a volunteer for White Bluff Fire Department Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Charles Mitchael; one brother, Wendell Hardgrave; two sisters, Maxine Nicklin and Harolene Dobbs; and her stepmother who raised her, Alta Hardgrave.
She is survived by one daughter, Pam Seiter (Dale) of Bonanza; three grandchildren, Matthew Seiter (Piper) of Fort Smith, Michael Seiter (Katy) of Fort Smith and Jessica Seiter (Drake Lee) of Fort Smith; one great-grandchild, Lennon Seiter; one sister, Shirley Frantz of Fort Smith; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dubois, Luke Mackey, J.J. Seiter, Ronnie Hisaw, Matt Goddard and Craig Taylor.
Interment will be at noon Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019