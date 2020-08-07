Margaret Moore

Margaret Moore, age 62, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 30, 1958. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved to draw, color and loved her baby dolls. She was the daughter of George and Lottie Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Plaz, Dave and Richard.

She is survived by a sister, Aline Mason; six brothers, Leo Moore of Spiro, Raymond Moore of Fort Smith, Billy Joe Moore of Pocola and Henry Moore, James Moore and Ricky Moore, all of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith with the Rev. Don Hall officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



