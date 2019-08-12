Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Margaret Nordin


1930 - 2019
Margaret Nordin Obituary
Margaret Nordin
Margaret Nordin, 89, of Alma passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 14, 1930, in Iowa to the late Arthur and Julia Akins. She retired from Riverside Furniture and was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Seldon "Sub" Nordin.
She is survived by three daughters, Judy Moses and husband Jim of Pocola, Lynda Jones and husband Bill and Pamela Ross and husband Steve, all of Mountainburg; two sons, Allen Nordin and wife Linda of Alma and Dale Nordin and wife Mandy of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dale Nordin, Glenn Nordin, Mike Huff, Kevin Moses, Ronnie Ames and Zachary Ross.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
