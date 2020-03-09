Home

Margaret Lee (Whitfield) Phillips, 67, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be noon Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Talara Phillips; a son, Jevon Phillips; two sisters, Joyce Outley and Penny Smith; five brothers, Kenneth, Maverick and Castle Mumphrey, Edward Whitfield and Cody Foreman.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
