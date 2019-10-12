|
|
Margaret Reynolds
Margaret Louise Reynolds, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 10, 2019. She was born July 18, 1926, in Leavenworth, Kan., to the late Paul and Della Spaethe. She was a former president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 31 and volunteered at the VA hospital and medical clinic.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 66 years, James Reynolds.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Standen and husband Jere of Alpena, Mich., Sandra Kraft of Fort Smith and Debbie Brown of Fort Smith; two sons, Robert Reynolds and wife Nancy of Tucson, Ariz., and David Reynolds and wife Donna of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by her son Robert Reynolds will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Interment will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019