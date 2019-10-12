Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Margaret Reynolds Obituary
Margaret Reynolds
Margaret Louise Reynolds, 93, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Standen of Alpena, Mich., and Sandra Kraft and Debbie Brown, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Robert Reynolds of Tucson, Ariz., and David Reynolds of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 14, 2019
