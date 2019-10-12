|
|
|
Margaret Reynolds
Margaret Louise Reynolds, 93, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Standen of Alpena, Mich., and Sandra Kraft and Debbie Brown, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Robert Reynolds of Tucson, Ariz., and David Reynolds of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 14, 2019