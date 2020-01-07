Home

Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory - Fayetteville
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
Margaret Smith


1922 - 2020
Margaret Smith
Margaret Virginia Smith, 97, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville. She was born Dec. 15, 1922, in Cane Hill to Robert Lackey and Ethel (Flowers) Lackey. She was a longtime member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, where she was a member of the senior choir, director of the Cherub Choir, director of the Baptist Training Union, president of the Mission Society and active in the Antioch District.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence M. Smith; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; and five siblings.
Mrs. Smith is survived by six children, Virginia Denton and Ethel Smith, both of Fayetteville, Melvin Smith of Guam, Martha Bradley (James) of Springdale and Billy Smith (Mycheal) and Melvina Smith, both of Fort Smith; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 764 W. North St., Fayetteville, with Pastor Curtiss Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Cemetery in Fayetteville.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.nelsonberna.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020
