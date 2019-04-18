|
Margaret Wagner
Margaret Anne (Pounds) Wagner passed from this mortal coil to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after courageously battling multiple myeloma for 2-plus years and subsequently, bacterial flu and pneumonia.
Margaret was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Pulltight, north of Jessieville, to Haze A. and Wilma Reid Pounds. She grew up in that area and in Mountain Pine as her father worked the timber industry with Dierks Lumber Co. While attending Mountain Pine schools, she met and married her life love, J.B. Wagner, and with him raised their family of five children, Robert, John, Tammie, Mark and Bruce.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; husband, J.B.; son, Mark; grandson, Zack; and brother-in-law, William Green.
She is survived by daughter, Tammie Sparks (Roger, her favorite and onliest son-in-law) of Waldron: sons, Robert of Nola, John (Shelley) of Scott and Bruce (Mickey) of Maumelle; along with grandkids, Brent, Kayla, Cortland, Miranda (Jeremy), Brittany (David), Brandi (Tim), Colt, Tyler (Samantha), Lauren (Ty), Burt, Buck (Kara), Steve (Megan) and Samantha (Emrys); 19 great-grandkids; two great-great-grandkids; a sister, Janice of Columbia, S.C.; a brother, Doug (Nancy) of Hot Springs; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends that she held as close as family. She will be sorely missed by not only her family, but the community and all that she touched in life.
Margaret's life celebration will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron. Interment will follow at Parks Cemetery in Nola. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Margaret's pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Margaret's visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Margaret's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019