|
|
|
Margaret Watts
Margaret Augusta Watts, 102, of Sallisaw died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Taylor of Sallisaw; two sons, Ronald and Jerry Watts, both of Sallisaw; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020