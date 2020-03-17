Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Watts

Send Flowers
Margaret Watts Obituary
Margaret Watts
Margaret Augusta Watts, 102, of Sallisaw died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Taylor of Sallisaw; two sons, Ronald and Jerry Watts, both of Sallisaw; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -