Margie Green
Margie Green
Margie Lou (Faulkner) Green, 86, of Muldrow departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Paw Paw Central, Okla., to Clyde Faulkner and Tennie Mae (Lewis) Faulkner.
Margie enjoyed giving out hugs, playing dominoes with her friends and loving on her perfect, beautiful, brilliant family — in her eyes, they could do no wrong. For almost 40 years, she and the love of her life pastored at Hartford Assembly of God Church. She worked at Brook Lane Furniture, that she and her husband started from scratch, and retired from Dillards, where she worked for 18 years. She was a member of Vision of the Way Fellowship in Roland. Being with her children and going to church were the two things she lived for.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; an infant son, James Dean Green; a sister, Audrey Taylor; and a brother, Hershell Faulkner.
She is survived by four children, Janet Michael and husband Steve of Muldrow and Debbie Sharp and husband Don, Stephen Green and wife Joy and Allison Roberts and husband Johnny, all of Roland; two sisters, Janet Daniels of Dittmer, Mo., and Sharon Babcock of Little Rock; a brother, Jimmy Faulkner of Kalimantan, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Jana Floyd, Chad and Chris Michael, Laura O'Neal, Michael Breedlove, Blake Green, Ashley Hawkins, Jake and Luke Roberts and Chelsey Casey; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
There will be a family representative for visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. The family encourages everyone to swing by at their convenience to see Margie and sign her book, beginning at noon Friday. This would have meant the world to her, as she loved to honor every passing family member and friend by attending their funeral. While there, since the family is unable to reminisce with everyone, please take a moment to write a little note of how she blessed you with her hugs, presence and her wonderful cinnamon rolls or pies.
Private graveside celebration will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with Jake Roberts officiating, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Chad Michael, Chris Michael, Tracy Floyd, Aaron O'Neal, Michael Breedlove, Blake Green, Matthew Hawkins, Jake Roberts, Luke Roberts and Josh Casey.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
