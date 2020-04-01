Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forever Memories Funeral Services Inc
463505 Highway 101
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Hayes


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Hayes Obituary
Margie Hayes
Margie Ann Hayes went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 70. Margie was born to Fred and Lennie (Tipton) Clyma on Dec. 3, 1949, in Keota. Margie was a cosmetologist in Sallisaw until she retired. She was a devoted mother and wife and raised her two grandchildren until her passing. She loved spending time with her family and playing games.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Christina "Tina" Rebecca Hayes; two brothers Kenneth Clyma and Elmer Ray Clyma; and three sisters Pauline Palmer, Julie May Clyma (infant) and Lois Comacho.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, G.I. Hayes; two daughters and a son-in-law, Terri Kennedy-Hayes and Scott Underwood of Sallisaw and Chrissy Hayes of Indio, Calif.; a son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Hayes and Dianna Hayes of Fort Smith; family friend, Paula Wadman of Sallisaw; three sisters Vivian Brown, Virginia Sasser and Janice Clyma Douglas; and a brother, Charles Clyma. She is also survived by several grandchildren, including Kaylee Smith, Mikaya Jeremiah, D.J. and Amanda Burgess, Kyle Underwood, Josh Burgess, Easton Hayes and Matthew Rundell; and her great-grandchildren, Talia Thomas, Mason Burgess, Mila Thomas, Mya Burgess and Scarlet Underwood; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside celebration of Margie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2 at Keota Cemetery. There will be no seating and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements are under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service, 463505 OK 101, Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -