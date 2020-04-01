|
|
Margie Hayes
Margie Ann Hayes went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 70. Margie was born to Fred and Lennie (Tipton) Clyma on Dec. 3, 1949, in Keota. Margie was a cosmetologist in Sallisaw until she retired. She was a devoted mother and wife and raised her two grandchildren until her passing. She loved spending time with her family and playing games.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Christina "Tina" Rebecca Hayes; two brothers Kenneth Clyma and Elmer Ray Clyma; and three sisters Pauline Palmer, Julie May Clyma (infant) and Lois Comacho.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, G.I. Hayes; two daughters and a son-in-law, Terri Kennedy-Hayes and Scott Underwood of Sallisaw and Chrissy Hayes of Indio, Calif.; a son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Hayes and Dianna Hayes of Fort Smith; family friend, Paula Wadman of Sallisaw; three sisters Vivian Brown, Virginia Sasser and Janice Clyma Douglas; and a brother, Charles Clyma. She is also survived by several grandchildren, including Kaylee Smith, Mikaya Jeremiah, D.J. and Amanda Burgess, Kyle Underwood, Josh Burgess, Easton Hayes and Matthew Rundell; and her great-grandchildren, Talia Thomas, Mason Burgess, Mila Thomas, Mya Burgess and Scarlet Underwood; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside celebration of Margie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2 at Keota Cemetery. There will be no seating and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements are under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service, 463505 OK 101, Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020