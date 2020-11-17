1/1
Margie James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie James
Margie Lee (Brown) James, 68, of Muldrow passed away Nov. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 23, 1952, in Yuba City, Calif., to Mildred Ann (Hunter) Brown and Earl E. Brown Jr. She married Donald Ray James on Oct. 8, 1969, in Sallisaw. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 23, her parents and a sister, Joyce Woody.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Svendsen and Rodney of Muldrow; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael James and Jennifer of Roland; four grandchildren, Shane, Ashley, Dakota and Shaylee Dawn; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alistair, Alaina Marie, Cambren, Jackson and Lincoln; two sisters, Shirley Walker of Vian and Jeannie McKinney of Flower Hill, Okla.; a brother, Buddy Brown of Spiro; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved