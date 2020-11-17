Margie James

Margie Lee (Brown) James, 68, of Muldrow passed away Nov. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 23, 1952, in Yuba City, Calif., to Mildred Ann (Hunter) Brown and Earl E. Brown Jr. She married Donald Ray James on Oct. 8, 1969, in Sallisaw. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband on May 23, her parents and a sister, Joyce Woody.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Svendsen and Rodney of Muldrow; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael James and Jennifer of Roland; four grandchildren, Shane, Ashley, Dakota and Shaylee Dawn; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alistair, Alaina Marie, Cambren, Jackson and Lincoln; two sisters, Shirley Walker of Vian and Jeannie McKinney of Flower Hill, Okla.; a brother, Buddy Brown of Spiro; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.



