Margie Semiche

Margie Pauline Howard-Semiche, 93, died Oct. 9, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Tyler and Carrol Haushalter; a sister, Ludy Gray; three brothers, Harold, Troy and Leonard Howard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



