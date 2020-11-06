1/1
Margie Turner
Margie Louise Turner, 86, of Roland passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in Roland. She was born March 31, 1934, in the Liberty community to Goldie (Shamblin) Jeremiah and Silas Edward Jeremiah. She was an accountant for Lucky Stores for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Turner; a son, Junior Turner; her parents; a sister, Inez Miller; and two brothers, Sydney and Edward Jeremiah.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Gina Louise Honeycutt and Daniel of Roland; two great-grandchildren, Raine and Laken Honeycutt; a special niece, Bobbie Keefner and Kevin of Roland; a nephew, Kevin Jeremiah of Roland; two great-nephews, Tyler Keefner and Devin Jeremiah; an uncle, Jack Shamblin and Lilly of Roland; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Active pallbearers will be Daniel Honeycutt, Laken Honeycutt, Kevin Keefner, Tyler Keefner, Kevin Jeremiah and Devin Jeremiah.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
