Marguerite Morrison Obituary
Marguerite Morrison
Marguerite Virginia Morrison, 90, of Van Buren entered into rest Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 19, 1928, to the late Merdia Howell and Nellie Webb. She retired from Rheem and attended Van Buren First Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the Rev. Robert Morrison.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Chastain and her husband Jim of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Debbie Sabatucci and Russ, Mark, Jason and Robbie Chastain; three siblings, Charles Webb of Poyen, Lionel Webb of Alexander and Carolyn Stuckey of Poyen; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Gary Grisham will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Visitation will be begin at noon Saturday, prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019
