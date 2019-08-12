Home

Maria Ramirez Obituary
Maria Ramirez
Maria Guadalupe Martinez-Ramirez, 20, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in California. She was born March 8, 1999, in Guanajuato, Mexico. She worked for Schlotzsky's Deli, was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Jose Marcos Ramirez.
She is survived by her parents, Alfredo Martinez and Lilia Ramirez; one brother, Alfredo Martinez; and grandparents, Maria Clara Gonzalez and Maria Marmolejo.
Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 22 N. 13th St. Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
