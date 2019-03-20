Home

Maria Rogoff Obituary
Maria Rogoff
Maria C. Rogoff, was born in Phoenix on Oct. 12, 1963, and gained her wings on March 14, 2019, in Conway.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandra L. and Eugene H. Huff of Clinton.
Left to cherish her memory is her companion of 16 years, Darrell Woods of Greenbrier; three daughters and a son, Amanda and Justin Wingfield of Lavaca, Stacy and Brandon Pixley of Rudy, Margaret Rogoff and her companion David McAlister of Van Buren and Tommie Huff of Fort Smith; two brothers and a sister, Allen and Debra Huff of Greenbrier, Bobby Huff of Greenbrier and Candy and Fred Davis of Clinton; six grandkids; her nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Maria was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial service will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 12 Ellington Road in Greenbrier.
Online condelences may be made at www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2019
