Mariah Crocker

Mariah Crocker, 22, of Fort Smith died Aug. 7, 2020.

Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by a daughter, Isabella Crocker; her parents, Tracy Graham and Billy Crocker; two sisters, Martina Barnum and Jayla Crocker; and a brother, James Graham.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



