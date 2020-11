Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian Beckerdite

Marian Kaye Beckerdite, 55, died Nov. 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.

She was born March 28,1965, in Fort Smith, to Patricia McCutcheon and Clifford Beckerdite.

She is survived by her sister, Diana Clements; and two nephews and their families. Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



