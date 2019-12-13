Home

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Greenwood , AR
Marie Brixey Obituary
Marie Brixey
Marie Brixey, 92, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She retired from the Sebastian County Assessor's Office, was president of the Arkansas State Garden Club and a member of United Methodist Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Brixey.
She is survived by three sons, Ron Brixey of Fort Smith, David Brixey of Greenwood and Scott Brixey of Fort Smith; a daughter, Phyllis Keys of Greenwood; two brothers, Clayton Sellers and Kenneth Sellers, both of Ralls, Texas; a sister, Barbara Lutrick of Floydada, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Greenwood with burial at Washburn Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Colt Daniel Owenby, Jared Brixey, Keith Brixey, Brandon Lowe, Chad Brixey and Case Owenby.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
