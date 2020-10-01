1/1
Marie Bunch
{ "" }
Marie DeeAnn Bunch, 64, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Church of God of Prophecy in San Diego.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Peggy (Goins) Mulligan.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bunch of the home; two daughters, Donna Miller of Fort Smith and Kristina Green of Roland; three sons, Michael Madsen and Steven Johnson, both of San Diego, and Christopher Madsen of Virginia Beach, Va.; three sisters, Peggy Trampus and Ida Poster, both of San Diego, and Susan Schuetzle of Mound City, S.D.; two brothers, Stewart and Joseph Mulligan, both of San Diego; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
