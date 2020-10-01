1/
Marie Bunch
{ "" }
Marie Bunch
Marie DeeAnn Bunch, 64, of Van Buren died Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Donna Miller and Kristina Green; three sons, Michael Madsen, Steven Johnson and Christopher Madsen; three sisters; two brothers; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
