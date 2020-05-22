Home

Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Marie Evans
Marie Evans, 89, of Ozark died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Ozark. She was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Ozark to Jesse Milton and Atha Mae Williams Evans. She retired from the U.S. Forest Service and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ozark.
She is survived by a sister, Janice Hail of Fort Smith; a nephew, Ronald Keith Evans; three nieces, Donetta Walker, Teena Evans and Jamie Hildenbrand; two great-nephews, Jeremy Walker and Brooks Hildenbrand; five great-nieces, Amy Glimpse, Keri Todd, Cassandra Evans, Piper Evans-Tull and Clara Hildenbrand; her great-great-nephews and -nieces, Evan and Asher Todd, Easton Walker and the Shultz and Glimpse families; and a sister-in-law, Mereta Evans.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at Highland Cemetery with Brother Jim McElhaney officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to First Assembly of God Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 274, Ozark, AR 72949.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
