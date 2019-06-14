|
|
Marie Hampton
Marie Hampton passed away March 28, 2019 in Winthrop, Wash., at the age of 90 years and 11 months. She was born April 18, 1928, in Alma and lived in Paris; Hiawatha, Moab, East Carbon City and Salt Lake City in Utah; Campbell, Salinas, Shafter and Vista in California; and Seattle and Winthrop in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lon Hampton; her mother, Dovie Hampton Bennett; her sisters, Dorothy Beshoner and Ernestine Rice; her brother, James Hampton; and her grandson, Kenneth Wootton.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald Wootton of Vista, Calif., Beverly Marsh of Ocean Shores, Wash., and Barbara Hoffman of Winthrop, Wash.; as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Private interment will be at Baxley Cemetery, near her family.
Memorial service with the family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Church of Christ, 406 E. Short Mountain St., Paris.
She had a wonderful childhood growing up around Paris with a great dad who would supervise the kids swimming down at the creek and light up the family's life with music and stories. Her three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were always her pride and joy. Her special memory was the day in the early '60s when she was asked to make a real country breakfast for Johnny Cash. He was performing in Salt Lake City and Maggie's husband, Bob, was a local radio personality and announcer at the event; he surprised her and brought Johnny home at 3 o'clock in the morning to give him a break from diner food with a home cooked meal. Marie said Johnny was very courteous and grateful for her trouble.
She will be remembered for her infinite love and devotion to her family.
Arrangements were under the direction of Precht–Harrison–Nearents Chapel in Okanogan, Wash.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019