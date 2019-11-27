Home

Marie Hawkins
Marie Hawkins, 96, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Davis-Scherer of Sallisaw; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 29, 2019
