|
|
Marie Howard
Edna "Marie" (Williams) Howard, 98, of Pocola passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. Marie was born Aug. 17, 1920, in Pocola to Harry and Lille (Kilgore) Williams. She worked at Smith Box Factory, Spalding, Planters Peanuts and retired from Evans and Miller at the age of 92. Marie was a lifetime member of United Methodist Church in Pocola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe "Pete" L. Howard; daughter, Letus Kay (Howard) Anderson; granddaughter, Shanna Lavon (Maden) Short; sister, Stella Oliver; brothers, Earl and wife Mary Lee Williams of Turlock, Calif., and Edgar and wife Dorothy Ann Williams of Pocola; niece, Judy Rice of Charleston; and nephew, Jimmy Williams of Washington.
Survivors include her brother, Ted Williams of Cedarville; daughters, Cletus and James Woods of Pocola and Phyllis and Larry Maden of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Tommy Dewayne Henry of Fort Smith and Kimberly Jean Woods of Pocola; great-grandchildren, Jessica Paige (Short) McCoy and husband Christopher of Fort Smith, Chelsea DiAnn (Short) Hansel and husband Corbin Hansel of Mansfield, James "Will" William Joseph Woods and wife Kaylee Woods of Norman, Okla., and Daxton Parker Henry of Central City; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Alexander McCoy, Sophia Grace McCoy, Chase Allen Hansel, Riley Christopher McCoy, Wyatt James Woods and Finley Kay Woods (due in November); and a host of many family and friends.
Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Dan Reid and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Henry, Scott Short, Chris McCoy, Corbin Hansel, Will Woods and Parker Henry.
The family will be at the funeral home in Pocola from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019