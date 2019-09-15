Home

Marie Ichniowski


1936 - 2019
Marie Ichniowski Obituary
Marie Ichniowski
Marie Ichniowski, 82, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a great Italian cook.
She is survived by three sons, Larry Ichniowski of Memphis, Tenn., Mike Ichniowski of Fort Smith and Fred Ichniowski of Tulsa; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at a later date. Cremation and services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019
