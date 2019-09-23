Home

Marie Ichniowski
Marie Ichniowski, 82, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a great Italian cook.
She is survived by three sons, Larry Ichniowski of Memphis, Tenn., Mike Ichniowski of Fort Smith and Fred Ichniowski of Tulsa; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Cremation and services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019
