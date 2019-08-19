Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie James

Send Flowers
Marie James Obituary
Marie James
Lois "Marie" James, 88, of Muldrow died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by six children, Pat Jones and David, Loyd, Don, John and Dewayne James; a sister, Irma Johnson; a brother, R.C. Ashley; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.