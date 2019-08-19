|
Marie James
Lois "Marie" James, 88, of Muldrow died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by six children, Pat Jones and David, Loyd, Don, John and Dewayne James; a sister, Irma Johnson; a brother, R.C. Ashley; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019