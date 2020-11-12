1/1
Marie May
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie May
Marie Victoria May, 94, of Barling passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born April 20, 1926, in Mountclair, N.J., to George Vernon Fear and Marie Stirn Fear. She was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist church and a volunteer at Sparks Hospital for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Woodward May; a son, Don May; and a brother George Fear.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki May of Fort Smith and Julie Denten and husband Michael of Northbrook, Ill..; a son, Doug May and wife Nancy of Hendersonville, N.C.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug May, Michael Denten, Andrew Denten and Jim Shannon.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Mercy Crest, 1300 Strozier Lane, Barling, AR 72923.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved