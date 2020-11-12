Marie May
Marie Victoria May, 94, of Barling passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born April 20, 1926, in Mountclair, N.J., to George Vernon Fear and Marie Stirn Fear. She was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist church and a volunteer at Sparks Hospital for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Woodward May; a son, Don May; and a brother George Fear.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki May of Fort Smith and Julie Denten and husband Michael of Northbrook, Ill..; a son, Doug May and wife Nancy of Hendersonville, N.C.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug May, Michael Denten, Andrew Denten and Jim Shannon.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Mercy Crest, 1300 Strozier Lane, Barling, AR 72923.
