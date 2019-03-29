|
Marie McElyea
Marie McElyea, 79, of Muldrow died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; three daughters Cindy, Edith and Diane; two sons, Billy and Gary; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 30, 2019
