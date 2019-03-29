|
|
Marie McElyea
Marie McElyea, 79, of Muldrow passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born in Leavenworth, Kan., on April 18, 1939. She was raised by her grandparents, Cordie Mae and John Logel. Marie was a retired nursing assistant from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Muldrow.
She was preceded in death by her son, Clint McElyea; and a great-grandson, Colt McDonald.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Harold of the home; three daughters, Cindy McDonald and her husband Doyle of Muldrow, Edith Walker and her husband Ray of Fort Smith and Diane Corley of Yukon, Okla.; two sons, Billy McElyea and his wife Penny of Barling and Gary McElyea and his wife Lisa of Sallisaw; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 895 Ray Fine Blvd, Roland, OK 74954.
Tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019